Android 15 may sport Find My Device even when your phone is off

We don’t know much about what’s coming with Android 15; however, a new feature discovered by Mishaal Rahman might be the key to finding your powered-off smartphone.

According to Android Police, when an Android device is powered off, its Bluetooth controller will stop receiving power; however, Google is looking to find a way around this. Rahman says that Google is working on a ‘Powered Off Finding’ feature, allowing devices to “store precomputed Bluetooth beacons in the memory of the Bluetooth controller.” This means that the Bluetooth controller will continue broadcasting Bluetooth beacons to nearby devices even when your device is turned off.

However, this wouldn’t be available for all devices. Android devices need their Bluetooth controller to have the hardware support to power this. Additionally, the device would need to update to Android 15, and Google would need to launch the feature in Play Services.

Lastly, Google would also need to launch the Find My Device network; however, Mishaal Rahman points out this is now delayed.

Hopefully, we learn more about this at Google I/O in May.

Source: Android Police