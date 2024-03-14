Tubi gets over 200 classic movies in Canada

Tubi, Fox’s ad-supported free streaming service, getting over 200 new movies.

As reported by Deadline, Fox has signed deals with NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery to add new blockbusters and classic movies to the platform.

Some of the titles include:

American History X — Warner Bros.

Back to the Future franchise — NBC Universal

Blade franchise — Warner Bros.

Constantine — Warner Bros.

Demolition Man — Warner Bros.

Dune (1984) — NBC Universal

Final Destination — Warner Bros.

Fury — NBC Universal

Halloween franchise — NBC Universal

Salt — Sony

Select Despicable Me movies — NBC Universal

Select Fast & Furious movies — NBC Universal

Select Jurassic Park movies — NBC Universal

Select The Mummy movies — NBC Universal

Step Brothers — Sony

S.W.A.T. — NBC Universal

21 Jump Street — NBC Universal

Some titles are already available on the platform, while the full 200-plus lineup will be added by June 30th.

Tubi is available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Image credit: Marvel

Source: Deadline