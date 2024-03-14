Sonic and Angry Birds crossover hits five mobile games for a week

I don’t know if this is the crossover we wanted, but definitely the crossover everyone needed. It looks like Sonic and Angry Birds are visiting each other’s respective mobile games for a week.

As announced by the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, the following five mobile games will get crossovers starting now.

Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds Dream Blast

Angry Birds Friends

Sonic Dash

Sonic Forces: Speed Battle

The event will only be available for the week and end on March 21st. The updates seem to be bringing collectibles to the different games. For instance, Angry Birds 2 will get Sonic Friends hats, Dr. Eggman is reinforcing in Angry Birds Friends, you can collect Angry Birds character cards in Sonic Dash and more.

It’s not entirely surprising to see an Angry Birds and Sonic collaboration. In August, Sega acquired the Angry Birds studio Rovio for $775 million (roughly $1 billion CAD).

Source: Sonic Hedgehog YouTube channel, via: Video Games Chronicle