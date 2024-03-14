Refurbished M3 iMac arrives at Apple Canada

Apple’s 2023-refreshed iMacs with the M3 chipset are now available on the tech giant’s refurbished store in Canada.

The 24-inch iMacs are available in ‘Green,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Orange,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Silver’ colourways. The iMacs feature 500nits brightness with a 4.5k Retina display.

The M3 iMacs are available in 8-Core-CPU/8-Core GPU and 8-Core CPU/10-Core GPU versions. Check out the refurbished deals below:

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Green: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Blue: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU – Pink: $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Silver: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Yellow: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Green: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Pink: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU – Orange: $1,659 (regularly $1,949)

Refurbished 24-inch iMac Apple M3 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 10-Core GPU (512GB SSD) – Pink: $1,869 (regularly $2,199)

Find all refurbished M3 iMac deals here. Find all Apple refurbished deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.