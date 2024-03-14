fbpx
Deals

Get up to 75 percent off over 1,000 games right now on the PlayStation Store

Some acclaimed recent games are discounted, including Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Final Fantasy XVI

Bradly Shankar
Mar 14, 20247:03 PM EDT 0 comments
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Manticore

A massive sale is going on right now on the PlayStation Store.

Until March 27th, the ‘Essential Picks’ promotion offers up to 75 percent off more than 1,300 titles.

Here are some of the highlights:

The full list of Essential Picks deals can be found here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Related Articles

Deals

Refurbished M3 iMac arrives at Apple Canada

Gaming

Epic Store’s ‘Spring Sale’ discounts Alan Wake 2 and more

Deals

Crave is 25 percent off a standard three-month plan right now

Deals

iRobot’s Combo j9+ is $400 off at Best Buy right now

Comments