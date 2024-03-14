fbpx
Metrolinx to ban non-certified e-bike batteries from GO Trains starting April 9

Your bike's battery will need to be UL or CE certified

Dean Daley
Mar 14, 20245:36 PM EDT 0 comments

Greater Toronto area transit network Metrolinx will ban non-certified e-bike batteries from entering GO Trains due to concerns regarding potential battery-related fires.

Starting on April 9th, e-bike batteries must comply with standard UL or CE requirements to be allowed on trains. Therefore, your bike’s battery must have the UL or CE markings to be permitted on GO Transit.

According to Global News, government sources indicate that this should only impact a small number of e-bike owners. Further, the publication’s sources indicate that Metrolinx has already conducted e-bike inspections and is looking for uncertified batteries because they could potentially cause a fire.

This concern is merited, as a fire broke out on the Toronto subway after an e-bike and its battery ignited at the end of 2023.

Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries have been increasing over the years, CityNews reports. The failure of lithium-ion batteries caused 55 fires in Toronto in 2023.

And, of course, we phone nerds remember the disastrous Galaxy Note 7’s lithium-ion batteries that caused fires several years back.

Image credit: Shutterstock

