Liberal government ordered national security review of TikTok

The federal government ordered a national security review of TikTok in September 2023, The Canadian Press reports.

“This is still an ongoing case. We can’t comment further because of the confidentiality provisions of the Investment Canada Act,” a spokesperson for the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Francois-Philippe Champagne, told the publication. “Our government has never hesitated to [take] action, when necessary, if a case under review is found to be injurious to Canada’s national security.”

The Liberal government did not disclose the review, ordered on September 6th, to the public because it falls under the act. Champagne’s office told The Canadian Press the call for review “was based on the expansion of a business” but didn’t provide further specifics.

The publication was further told the platform would face “enhanced security” as part of new policy directions on foreign investments in the interactive digital sector.

“Investments in the interactive digital media sector by entities owned or influenced by foreign states, particularly states that engage in activities that may pose a risk to Canada’s national security, will be subject to enhanced scrutiny,” the government said of the policy.

The revelation comes after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to ban access to TikTok in the country. ByteDance Ltd, a Chinese tech company, owns TikTok. If it becomes law, app stores will be prohibited from offering platforms controlled by “foreign adversaries.”

Canada banned federal devices from accessing the app in February 2023 over security concerns. Various provinces and municipalities took similar action.

