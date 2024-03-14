fbpx
Google I/O 2024 takes place May 14th

Expect Android 15 details and possibly the Pixel 8a

Dean Daley
Mar 14, 20244:20 PM EDT 0 comments

Google’s annual I/O developer conference will take place on May 14th this year. It will be live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Like in previous years, Google posted a puzzle for people to reveal the dates for I/O 2024, and it seems that the puzzle revealed May 14th.

Though Google I/O typically offers a developer-focused experience, the event usually has interesting revelations and announcements for all. We’ll definitely learn more about Android 15 and its upcoming features. Further, we might learn more about the Pixel Fold 2, although some rumours indicate the foldable won’t launch until October 2024.

Therefore, the hardware announcements might be a little light compared to last year, but we should see the Pixel 8a and possibly the Pixel Tablet 2.

Image credit: Google

