Gameloft Montreal is working on a Dungeons & Dragons game

Gameloft has teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to develop an original game set in the universe of the latter’s popular Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Gameloft Montreal, the Canadian team behind the popular Disney Dreamlight Valley and Apple Arcade title Lego Star Wars Castaways, is developing the untitled D&D game for both console and PC.

Gameplay from the upcoming game wasn’t shown off, but Gameloft did reveal one piece of concept art (see above). The developer also teased says it will be an RPG set in D&D‘s Forgotten Realms that mixes “survival, life simulation and action” elements with “unique cooperative gameplay.”

In a statement, Marc-Andre Deslongchamps, creative director at Gameloft Montreal, said the team is designing the game to make it approachable both for tabletop fans and newcomers alike.

A release window for the game wasn’t specified. However, Gameloft Montreal is currently hiring — the full list of open positions can be found here.

It’s a big time for the D&D world. Besides the ever-popular tabletop game and Critical Role webseries, last year saw the releases of both the well-reviewed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves fantasy action-comedy and smash hit RPG Baldur’s Gate 3. The latter was so popular, in fact, that it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards and from many other outlets, including MobileSyrup.

Gameloft’s upcoming title isn’t the only D&D game in the works. Payday developer Starbreeze is alswo making a co-op game set in that universe called Project Baxter, which is slated to release in 2026. It’s all part of Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coasts’ broader efforts to invest in games, which includes publishing Exodus, a new RPG led by some of the key Canadians behind Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Image credit: Gameloft