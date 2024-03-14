Epic Store’s ‘Spring Sale’ discounts Alan Wake 2 and more

Epic Store’s latest sale is a discount on PC games from March 14th-28th. Games like Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and many more are all on sale until the end of March.
Here are some of the titles below:
- Alan Wake 2: now $53.59, was $66.99
- Dead Island 2: now $43.99, was $79.99
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition: now $17.99, was $89.99
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: now $41.99, was $69.99
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition: now $70.34, was $104.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: now $40.49, was $89.99
- Overcooked! 2: now $7.24, was $28.99
- Dead by Daylight: now $12.49, was $24.99
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: now $53.99, was $89.99
- The Lord of the Rings Return to Moria: now $28.51, was $45.99
You can check out all the discounts here.