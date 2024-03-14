fbpx
Deals

Crave is 25 percent off a standard three-month plan right now

You'll need to grab the deal before March 31st

Dean Daley
Mar 14, 20242:12 PM EDT 0 comments

Crave is offering 25 percent off of its standard three-month plan.

This deal is only available if you grab a three-month plan instead of paying monthly for three months. With the promotion, you’ll pay $33 plus tax every three months instead of paying $44.97 plus tax after three months.

You’ll need to grab this deal before March 31st at 11:59pm ET/8:59 pm PT

Typically, an ad-free Crave subscription costs $22/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Basic and Standard with Ads memberships cost $9.99/month and $14.99/month, respectively.

Check out our monthly ‘New on Crave‘ post to see what’s coming to the Bell-owned streaming service in March

Image Credit: Crave

Source: Crave

Related Articles

Deals

iRobot’s Combo j9+ is $400 off at Best Buy right now

Deals

The Pixel 8 Pro is $250 off right now in the Google Store

News

Motorola discounts select smartphones for its St. Patrick’s Day promotion

Deals

Save up to 44 percent on select Anker charging accessories

Comments