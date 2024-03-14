Apple takes over Waterloo startup DarwinAI as it works to ramp up its AI presence

Apple has acquired DarwinAI, a Canadian AI startup, Bloomberg reports.

Several DarwinAI staff members are now reportedly part of Apple’s AI division after the tech giant purchased the startup earlier this year.

It’s unclear how much Apple paid for DarwinAI. According to its LinkedIn page, the company created AI technology to complete visual quality inspections of components during the manufacturing process.

Alexander Wong, a researcher at the University of Waterloo focusing on computational imagining and AI who helped build the AI company, has joined Apple as a director in the AI venture. The report notes the appointment was part of the deal to acquire DarwinAI.

Wong’s LinkedIn page shows he started working as the director of machine learning research at Apple in January.

A website and Twitter/X handle associated with DarwinAI are no longer active.

The publication notes the move is part of Apple’s push to escalate its AI game. Rumours indicate iOS 18 will include several AI features, including a tool that animates images with text prompts.

In a statement, Apple gave Bloomberg a blanket statement, stating it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Bloomberg