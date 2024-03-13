fbpx
Where to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in Canada

If you couldn't get tickets to one of her Canadian shows, this is the next best thing

Bradly Shankar
Mar 13, 20248:02 AM EDT 0 comments
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour dominated concert venues and movie theatres alike last year, and now, it’s about to do the same to streaming.

Starting March 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film will begin streaming on Disney+ Canada. The film hit premium video-on-demand services like Apple TV and Google Play in December.

As the name suggests, The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is a feature-length version of one of her Eras Tour concert performances that played in cinemas last year. However, the Disney+ version will feature five songs that were cut from the theatrical release: “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

Stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Disney+ here. Swift’s concert film coming to Disney+ follows the platform’s 2020 release of Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, a documentary about the making of her best-selling album folklore. 

The streaming version of The Eras Tour will no doubt help console fans who were unable to get tickets to Swift’s sold-out concert tour. As part of that world tour, the popstar will perform six shows in Toronto in November and three in Vancouver in December.

Image credit: Taylor Swift

