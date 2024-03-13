Samsung reportedly plans to ship nearly half a million Galaxy Rings

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is supposedly set to debut in July. As the tech giant prepares to sell the wearable in-store and online, a rough estimate of how many Galaxy Rings are being produced has leaked.

ETNews, a South Korea-based publication, reports that Samsung plans to manufacture 400,000 Galaxy Rings. Production is scheduled for sometime in May, while a launch event is expected in July before its official release in August. Samsung has not yet revealed the official release date for the Galaxy Ring and has only offered a vague end-of-the-year arrival date for the wearable.



Android Police reports that the Galaxy Ring will be revealed at an Unpacked event in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

While the market for smart rings is small compared to smartphones or laptops, the Oura Ring has sold nearly a million smart rings since the device’s release several years ago.



Samsung first showed off the Galaxy Ring at the Galaxy S24’s launch and revealed more information at MWC 2024, including its heart rate, respiratory rate, sleep and vitality score features. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Ring will come in several sizes and three colours: ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Black.’

Image Credit: Medium

Source: 9to5Google via ETNews