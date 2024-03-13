Ryan Reynolds, Terry Fox Foundation partner again for annual run shirt

The Terry Fox Foundation and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds have teamed up again, this time to launch a limited-edition shirt to support the annual Terry Fox Run.

Reynolds posted pictures of the shirt on his Instagram and shared support for the Terry Fox Run, which Reynolds says he’s done since he was a kid. The limited-time Terry Fox shirt features the tagline “No Matter What” and is made by Adidas. It’s available in long- and short-sleeve variants. Reynolds noted that all proceeds would go to support research and developing a cure for cancer.

The foundation is inspired by Fox’s determination to run across the country to support cancer. Fox developed osteogenic sarcoma, a form of tumour in his leg, at 18, and underwent surgery to amputate his right leg.

Despite all the hurdles, Fox challenged himself in a marathon known as the “Marathon of Hope,” a cross-country run showing the world he could overcome his cancer. Fox made it to Thunder Bay, Ontario, raising over two million dollars before his journey ended from cancer redeveloping in his lungs.

Words left by Fox, including his famous quote, “I’m not a dreamer, and I’m not saying this will initiate any kind of definitive answer or cure to cancer, but I believe in miracles. I have to,” paved the way for Canadians to help battle the disease, including Reynolds.

“The @terryfoxfoundation has helped countless people — standing on the shoulders of the great Terry Fox,” said Reynold, talking about the organization’s impact on people’s lives.

Over 800 million dollars has been raised by the foundation since its debut, taking place in 25 different countries.

Image Credit: Ryan Reynolds