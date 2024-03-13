It doesn’t come in cereal boxes anymore: Where to play Roller Coaster Tycoon for 25th anniversary

If you can believe it, Roller Coaster Tycoon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

The classic construction and management sim debuted on PC in North America on March 22nd, 2024. The game hails from Scottish game designer Chris Sawyer, the creator of Transport Tycoon. The best-selling series has remained a nostalgic favourite for many, especially since it used to come in cereal boxes.

Of course, that’s no longer a thing, so if you want to take a trip down memory lane, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

While there have been many entries in the series over the years, you can’t go wrong with the original. That game is available on Steam in its classic format and a Deluxe version, which includes all expansions. Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 is also available on Steam and is generally rated a little higher by fans.

Otherwise, you’ll need to go with different iterations on other platforms.

On mobile, there are a few versions of the game that modernize it in different ways, but you can still install Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic (iOS/Android) to play the original two titles on the go.

The most readily available of those is Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, an adaptation of the RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch mobile game. This is available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Joyride is also available on PS4 and PS VR.

Image credit: Atari