PS5 system update adds sound improvements to DualSense controller

PlayStation is rolling out a global update for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller.

This update enhances the DualSense gamepad’s sound features. This includes improvements to the speaker in the controller, which means it should be able to produce higher volume sound, allowing users to hear in-game sounds and voice chat more clearly. The controller’s volume can be adjusted from the PS5’s volume control center.

The update also features new ‘Share Screen’ interactions. When watching a Share Screen in full-screen mode, players can now use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the person they’re watching.

Using the pointer allows the player to ping or draw a line highlighting objects to help the host player. Emojis can also be used to encourage and celebrate gameplay actions. For example, if I’m watching my friend play Elden Ring, I can now send him an emoji to congratulate him on defeating a difficult opponent. Later this month the PlayStation App will get an update that allows users to use these Share Screen interactions while watching their friends play on mobile.

The final new feature in this update allows users to adjust the brightness of the PS5’s Power Indicator, allowing users to dim the pulsing light if they want to.

Source: PlayStation Blog