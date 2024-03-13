Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2024

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in March.

Highlights include Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (following the passing of creator Akira Toriyama).

Extra

Blood Bowl 3 (PS4/PS5)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5) [the PS4 version is already available on PS Plus]

Lego DC Supervillains (PS4)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4/PS5)

Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5)

NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS4/PS5)

Resident Evil 3 (PS4/PS5)

Super Neptunia RPG (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, including online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

Cool Boarders (PS4/PS5) — originally on PS1

Gods Eater Burst (PS4/PS5) — originally on PS1

Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier (PS4/PS5) — originally on PSP

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R (PS4)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4)

Additionally, the first season of My Hero Academia will be available on Sony Pictures Core to PlayStation Plus Premium members.

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Image credit: Bandai Namco