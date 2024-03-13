fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2024

Highlights include Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Marvel's Midnight Suns and Resident Evil 3

Bradly Shankar
Mar 13, 20243:44 PM EDT 0 comments
Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in March.

Highlights include Marvel’s Midnight SunsResident Evil 3 and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (following the passing of creator Akira Toriyama).

Extra

  • Blood Bowl 3 (PS4/PS5)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5) [the PS4 version is already available on PS Plus]
  • Lego DC Supervillains (PS4)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4/PS5)
  • Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5)
  • NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS4/PS5)
  • Resident Evil 3 (PS4/PS5)
  • Super Neptunia RPG (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, including online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

  • Cool Boarders (PS4/PS5) — originally on PS1
  • Gods Eater Burst (PS4/PS5) — originally on PS1
  • Jak and Daxter The Lost Frontier (PS4/PS5) — originally on PSP
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R (PS4)
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4)

Additionally, the first season of My Hero Academia will be available on Sony Pictures Core to PlayStation Plus Premium members.

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Essential this month here.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

