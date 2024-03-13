iRobot’s Combo j9+ is $400 off at Best Buy right now

iRobot’s latest Roomba Combo j9+, which released in October last year, is currently heavily discounted at Best Buy.

The j9+ is a two-in-one, featuring a self-emptying robot vacuum and a mop, designed to offer efficient hands-free cleaning.

Along with automatically emptying dust and debris from its vacuum bin, the Combo j9+ is also capable of filling its water bin automatically from a built-in container in its dock. The dock can store water for up to 30 days of refills, and is larger than previous iterations.

The combo j9+ comes with two cleaning pads, one attached and one extra, two dirt disposal bags, one attached and one extra, an extra side brush and more.

The vacuum connects to your home network and can be controlled via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Currently, the j9+ combo is listed for $400 off its launch price. MobileSyrup editor-in-chief Patrick O’Rourke is working on a review of the Roomba j9+ and says it’s one of the best robot vacuums iRobot has ever released, but it’s big and also rather loud.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop: $1,399.99 (regularly $1,799.99)

Image credit: iRobot

