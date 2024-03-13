Six Nations of the Grand River to benefit from $11.4 million broadband investment

The federal government and the provincial government of Ontario have announced a significant investment of over $11.4 million to enhance high-speed internet access for over 2,600 Indigenous households within the Six Nations of the Grand River territory.

The funding is part of an existing partnership between the two governments, which began with the Canada–Ontario broadband partnership in July 2021.

The project aims to improve access to large‑scale, fibre-based broadband for high-speed internet. “This historic agreement was made possible by a joint federal‑provincial investment totalling more than $1.2 billion,” wrote the government of Canada. The project also aligns with the Government of Canada’s commitment to ensure 98 percent of Canadians have high-speed internet access by 2026, with the ultimate goal of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The government of Canada