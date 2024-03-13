Google’s Pixel Fold 2 could feature an 8-inch foldable display

We’ve seen renders of what Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold 2 might look like and we now have an idea of how big the smartphone’s displays could be.



According to display supply chain consultant Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), the Pixel Fold 2 foldable display size is 8.02-inches and the cover display is 6.29-inches. Previous leaks indicated the Pixel Fold 2 will feature a slimmer aspect ratio that’s closer to the OnePlus Open’s 20:9 size. Although it’s not strictly comparable, it’s worth noting the OnePlus Open’s foldable screen size is 7.82-inches.

The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to include a Tensor G4 processor, the same chip expected to be featured in the Pixel 9. Young also teased that the foldable will start production in April and that it will release in the fall.



Google didn’t release the Pixel Fold in Canada, and it’s unclear if its successor will make its way here. The Pixel Fold 2 is expected to cost roughly $2,000 USD (approximately $2,400 CAD).

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: 9to5Google