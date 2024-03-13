Crunchyroll debuts its spring anime lineup

Crunchyroll has announced the animated series releasing on its streaming service in April.
Below is the complete list of shows coming to Canada:
April 1st:
- Gods’ Games We Play
- I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
- Re:Monster
- Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
- The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
- Train to the End of the World
April 3rd:
- Bartender Glass of God
April 4th:
- A Condition Called Love
- An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
- Laid-Back Camp Season 3
- Wind Breaker
April 5th:
- Astro Note
- Nijiyon Animation 2
- The idolm@ster Shiny Colors
- The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
April 7th:
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
- Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2
- The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
- Vampire Dormitory
April 8th:
- Tadaima, Okaeri
- Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
April 9th:
- Oblivion Battery
April 10th:
- Konosuba-God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
- Viral Hit
- The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
April 12th:
- Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2)
April 13th:
- Black Butler -Public School Arc-
- Kaiju No. 8
Anime’s with no set date:
- Kurayukaba
- Kuramerukagari
- Crunchyroll subscriptions in Canada cost $9.99 CAD/month for the fan package, while Mega-fan charges $12.49/month. Upon entering a payment method, new users can sign up for a 14-day free trial.
Image Credit: Crunchyroll
Source: Crunchyroll