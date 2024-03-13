Crunchyroll debuts its spring anime lineup

Crunchyroll has announced the animated series releasing on its streaming service in April.

Below is the complete list of shows coming to Canada:

April 1st:

Gods’ Games We Play

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability

Re:Monster

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Train to the End of the World

April 3rd:

Bartender Glass of God

April 4th:

A Condition Called Love

An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride

Laid-Back Camp Season 3

Wind Breaker

April 5th:

Astro Note

Nijiyon Animation 2

The idolm@ster Shiny Colors

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

April 7th:

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3

Vampire Dormitory

April 8th:

Tadaima, Okaeri

Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

April 9th:

Oblivion Battery

April 10th:

Konosuba-God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

Viral Hit

The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

April 12th:

Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2)

April 13th:

Black Butler -Public School Arc-

Kaiju No. 8

Anime’s with no set date:

Kurayukaba

Kuramerukagari



Crunchyroll subscriptions in Canada cost $9.99 CAD/month for the fan package, while Mega-fan charges $12.49/month. Upon entering a payment method, new users can sign up for a 14-day free trial.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Source: Crunchyroll