OpenAI secures deal with French and Spanish media to train ChatGPT

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is looking to enhance its AI models’ language capabilities.

As shared by the startup in a blog post, it has secured licensing agreements with French newspaper Le Monde and Spanish media giant Promotora de Informaciones SA or Prisa. The agreement will allow OpenAI to use French and Spanish news content to train its AI models.

The partnership also includes access to Le Monde and Prisa Media’s publications, including El País, Cinco Días, As, and El Huffpost. “In partnership with Le Monde and Prisa Media, our goal is to enable ChatGPT users around the world to connect with the news in new ways that are interactive and insightful,” said Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

As part of the partnership, ChatGPT will feature summaries of articles from Le Monde and Prisa, paired with direct links to the original content.

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for OpenAI. As shared by Bloomberg, The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for alleged unauthorized use of its content. The startup was also sued by more than a dozen well-known authors.

Despite the hiccups, however, OpenAI has negotiated a content licensing deal with Axel Springer and is reportedly in discussions with other major publishers like CNN, Fox, and Time.

Check out the full OpenAI blog post about the development here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: OpenAI Via: Bloomberg