Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Mar. 14 – 20]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

New deals:

Order an iPhone 15 and get double the storage at no additional cost. Limited time offer with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans. The offer ends on April 8, 2024.

Ongoing deals:

Get an iPad (10th generation) and save $300. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get 20 GB for $29/mo in Quebec or 50 GB for $34/mo in other regions, on new activations when you bring your own phone.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $70/mo. After a credit of $25/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only).

Get the Google Pixel 7a for only $1/month. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $20/month. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $55/mo (Quebec only).

Get unlimited nationwide 5G data from $45/month in Quebec or from $50/month in other regions.

Refer a Friend and you’ll each get $25 in bill credits when they join Virgin Plus.

Save up to 75% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get up to $885 off on Canada’s fastest 5G network.

Switch to pure fibre Internet and Fibe TV, starting from $105/mo.

Pure fibre Internet starting at $55/mo in ON

Ongoing deals:

Get 30 GB for $35/mo. when you bring your own phone.

Save $300 on iPad (10th generation).

Unlimited data, calls and texts starting from $50/mo.

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans in QC

Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.

Get bonus 10GB data/mo with $45/mo and above Prepaid Voice plans in main regions

Get bonus 2 GB data/mo with $32/mo and above Prepaid Voice and Data plans in QC and $35/mo & $40/mo in main regions

Save $20/mo per additional line when you add members on an Essential or Ultimate plan.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & 100 Canada-wide minutes + unlimited texting Prepaid Voice plans with one of our Automatic monthly top-up options.

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Add a line and get 50GB for $34/mo

Upgrade your phone with 50 GB for $45/month

Get a $200 trade in bonus!

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

Samsung starting at $5/month. Get the Galaxy S23 FE 128 GB at $5/month or S24 128 GB at $8/month, with selected 24-month plans and Take-back Credit.

iPhone 15 at $0 for a limited time. Get an iPhone 15 128 GB at $0/month, with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

Ongoing deals:

All-Inclusive Canada-France 30 GB and 55 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

New Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.

Special offer for newcomers from France in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada-France 35 GB Mobile plan at $45/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Exclusive offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 40 GB Mobile plan at $40/month, when paired with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get an additional $10 off the Canada 25 GB Mobile plan each month.

Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.

Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Bring your own phone promo on $29, $35, $40 & $45 plans in QC & $25, $34, $40 & $50 plans in ON, $25 , $34 , $37 & $50 in AB & BC

Ongoing deals:

50 GB for $34/mo.+ Pick a free perk. When you bring your own phone.

Get the Google Pixel 7a for $0/mo. with the Tab Mid/Plus. That’s $700 in device savings!

Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers: Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime altogether from $15/month.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $45/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Ongoing deals:

Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 256 GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone (Quebec only).

Save up to $50/mo when you add a line! Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years.

For a limited time, the 5G Infinite Premium plan includes roaming in the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S. at no additional cost for up to 90 days per calendar year.

Get 5G Home Internet for $50/month. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Activate or upgrade to any iPhone and get iPad 9 64GB for $0/mo for 24 months, both on financing when you pair 5G mobile and Ignite internet plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan. (Ontario only)

Save $360 over 24 months on iPad 9 or iPad 10 when you activate or upgrade to any iPhone, both with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan. (Excluding Ontario)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB for $0/month for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $20/month.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $20/month.

Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 75GB in QC and $70/mo for 100GB in other regions.

Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)

Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Save up to $950 upfront on iPhone 15. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment and $340 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Savings of $1,285 upfront with Bring-It-Back on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Get it for only $0 upfront and save $770 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and up to $515 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Ongoing deals:

Samsung Galaxy S24 and 70GB of 5G data for only $65/month in Quebec or 75GB for $75/month in other regions, with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Get your new Galaxy S24 for only $10/month and up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices. All backed by a 1‑year TELUS warranty. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.

Make the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite yours for $0 per month with TELUS Easy Payment when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.

Get a Google Pixel 8 Pro and save $846 upfront with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment, plus, get an exclusive bill credit of $220 when you trade in an eligible device.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. That’s $1,455 in savings.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $11.50 per month with Bring-It-Back and for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $210 in bill credits.

Upgrade and save up to $590 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device and activate or renew on a 2 year plan.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $8.75 per month with Bring-It-Back and $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Get AirPods Pro 2 free when you activate your new Apple Watch Series 9 for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.

Receive 1GB data bonus and 500 nationwide calling add-on monthly for free for one year, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: TT100.

Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.

Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).

Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Ongoing deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB plan for only $29/month or to a 5G 60GB Canada-US plan for only $39/month.

Promo on $24/mo & $29/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $39, $40/mo, $50/mo & $55/mo 5G plans in main regions.

Save $5/month with a 90-day subscription on the $55/mo 5G plan.

For a limited time, get a FREE eSIM or physical SIM when you subscribe.

Promo on $24/mo & $29/mo 4G plans & $34/mo, $50/mo & $55/mo 5G plans in QC.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

Ongoing deals: Get 27GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $30/mo 4G plan, 37GB with $35/mo 4G plan & 56GB with $40, $55, $65 & $75/mo 4G plans in QC.

Get 500MB bonus data with Auto-Pay with 3G plan $22/mo & 24GB + 500MB with $25/mo & 500MB + 18GB with $30/mo 4G plan in Quebec and 500 MB+ 20.5GB data with $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions.

Get 58GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $40/mo 4G & above plans in main regions.

Get 39GB bonus data/24 months + 2GB bonus with Auto Pay with $35/mo 4G plan in main regions

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get an iPhone 15 when activating on a $60/mo. plan with 60GB of Canada, U.S. & Mexico data.

One amazing monthly price that keeps you connected in 81 destinations, with no daily roaming fees. 60GB for $65/mo with Digital Discount.

Get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $50/mo. With Digital Discount

50GB for $34/mo for 24 months

Switch to Freedom and get 100GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $40/mo. Select post-secondary institutions

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Sign up contract-free on any noSTRINGS Prepaid Unlimited plan and save $20/mo. for 6 months. That’s $120 in savings!

Newcomers to Canada can get either 2 months of free Prepaid mobile service or a new phone with savings up to $780 on any postpaid mobile voice & data plan

Get a bonus $100 on top of your trade-in value when you trade in your old device and buy a new one.

Save $120 on any totalSHARE voice & data or VIP 35 plan

Save up to $100 when you buy a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

infiNET 300 as low as $59.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

New Crave subscribers get 50% off for the first 3 months!

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price. As low as $13/mo with bundle savings.

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get Unlimited Data in a Bundle and Save. Bundle with Gig Internet for $99/mo.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Ongoing deals:

Get Ignite Internet starting at just $55/mo on a 2-year ValuePlan when paired with a Rogers or Fido mobile plan.

Save an extra $5/mo when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet.

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

Ongoing deals:

FREE $25 Account Bonus on $100 Top Up

$25 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 purchase of a $50+ Top Up.

New deals:

Get 3GB bonus data for 6 months on $30+ plans when you activate at The Mobile Shop

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

New deals:

Enjoy 25GB for $29/mo in ON & for $27/mo in QC when you sign up for Auto top-up.

Ongoing deals:

Get 250MB /mo of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

