Bluesky wants users to create and run their own moderation services

Bluesky is letting users create their own moderation services.

In a post on its website, the Twitter alternative says these services are in addition to its own moderation team, leading to a “stackable ecosystem of services.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to moderation — no single company can get online safety right for every country, culture, and community in the world,” the March 12th post reads.

“So we’ve also been building something bigger — an ecosystem of moderation and open-source safety tools that gives communities power to create their own spaces, with their own norms and preferences,” the post reads.

Bluesky will present the tools through labelling services. One of the examples Bluesky points to is creating a service that blocks photos of spiders.

“If you get a jump scare from seeing spiders in your otherwise peaceful nature feed, you could install this moderation service and immediately any labelled spider pictures would disappear from your experience.”

To allow users to create their own moderating services, Bluesky has launched a tool called Ozone. The open-source tool will allow people to label and review content. Developers can alternatively create labels through its API.

Bluesky will roll out the moderation services “later this week.” It will first be available on the platform’s desktop version and will “soon” make its way to the mobile app.

The move comes as Bluesky removed its waitlist and opened the platform to all users, increasing its user base to five million.

Image credit: Bluesky

Source: Bluesky