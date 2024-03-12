TikTok could be quietly working on an Instagram-like photo app

A new version of TikTok has revealed an apparent second app focused on snapping photos.

AssembleDebug, a coder that monitors Google apps, posted about the evidence that led to the discovery of “TikTok Photos” on their blog, TheSpAndroid. The TikTok update (version 33.8.4) includes a string that said, “Reach other like-minded people who enjoy photo posts,” teasing users about an app that will feature people with similar interests to theirs.

Another string mentioned “Share photo posts to TikTok Photos” and “Sync Your posts to TikTok Photos,” indicating a chance of another app connecting to the original video-based platform, having now both photos and videos.

The biggest reveal came in the recent string, “TikTok Photos will be launched soon,” meaning the app is likely weeks or months away. The app’s formatting indicates a P-shaped logo with a wrap or swirl at the bottom of the letter.

TikTok faces high competition from social media apps like Instagram, which lets users post photos and feature videos in reels or separate video sections of an account. TikTok doesn’t currently allow for this separation.

That hasn’t been the only thing TikTok is dealing with, as countries, including Canada, have banned or limited app access in some capacity. A vote from U.S. Congress could now see the short-form video hosting service banned in the United States.

