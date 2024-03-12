5 new titles are coming to Apple Arcade in April, including 2 for the Vision Pro

Apple Arcade features 200 plus titles ranging from Stardew Valley to NBA 2K24, and now three more games are coming to the service on April 4th.

Below is a brief summary of each title:

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, a spinoff of notable Japanese franchise Puyo Puyo, showcases a new original story as players battle each other in a multiplayer action puzzle game.

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+ puts players in an action-packed situation surrounded by monsters. Like Puzzle Pop, the game is puzzle-based, as users swipe to match colours to feed hungry creatures.

Sago Mini Trips+ is aimed at young children and preschoolers. Travel to make friends using boats, planes, and trains. The game is the latest installment in the Sago Mini franchise.

Coming on April 25th, two games are set to launch on Apple Vision Pro:

Crossy Road Castle is based on the popular game Crossy Road. In the game, players enter and fight enemies in the castle, collecting coins and other loot while bringing friends along.

With a new multiplayer feature, Solitaire Stories lets players enjoy classic gameplay, from ‘Draw 3’ to ‘Klondike Quick Play ‘ games.

Apple also announced game updates for Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, SpongeBob: Parrty Pursuit and Game Room.

All games will be available on the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and Apple TV. The service offers a one-month free trial in Canada before moving to a $8.99/month fee.

Image credit: Apple (Screenshot)



Source: Apple