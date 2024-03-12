fbpx
The Pixel 8 Pro is $250 off right now in the Google Store

The Pixel 8, Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2 and several Nest devices are also on sale

Martin Oldhues
Mar 12, 20245:36 PM EDT 0 comments

Google Canada is offering several of its devices at a discount, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and more.

Offers are available until April 3rd. Check out the deals below:

Pixel 8: now $749, was $949

Pixel 8 Pro: now $1,099, was $1,349

Pixel 7a: now $399, was $599

Pixel Tablet (256 GB): now $599, was $799

Pixel Tablet (128 GB): now $549, was $649

Pixel Buds Pro: now $199.99, was $259.99

Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): now $249, was $379

Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): now $399.99, was $479.99

Pixel Watch (LTE): now $319, was $449

Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): now 469, was $549.99

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): now 54.99, was $69.99

Room-filling Audio Package: now 234.98, was 259.98

Nest Cam (wired): now 99.99, was 129.99

Nest Cam (battery): now 189.99, was 239.99

Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: now 349.99, was 439.99

Nest Cam with floodlight: now 289.99, was 379.99

Nest Doorbell (battery): now 189.99, was 239.99

Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-pack: now 419.99, was 529.99

Nest Learning Thermostat: now 269, was 329

The Pixel 7a is over 30 percent off, while the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are over 15 percent off.

Click the link here to view the sale.

