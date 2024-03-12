The Pixel 8 Pro is $250 off right now in the Google Store

Google Canada is offering several of its devices at a discount, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch, and more.
Offers are available until April 3rd. Check out the deals below:
Pixel 8: now $749, was $949
Pixel 8 Pro: now $1,099, was $1,349
Pixel 7a: now $399, was $599
Pixel Tablet (256 GB): now $599, was $799
Pixel Tablet (128 GB): now $549, was $649
Pixel Buds Pro: now $199.99, was $259.99
Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): now $249, was $379
Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi): now $399.99, was $479.99
Pixel Watch (LTE): now $319, was $449
Pixel Watch 2 (LTE): now 469, was $549.99
Chromecast with Google TV (4K): now 54.99, was $69.99
Room-filling Audio Package: now 234.98, was 259.98
Nest Cam (wired): now 99.99, was 129.99
Nest Cam (battery): now 189.99, was 239.99
Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: now 349.99, was 439.99
Nest Cam with floodlight: now 289.99, was 379.99
Nest Doorbell (battery): now 189.99, was 239.99
Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-pack: now 419.99, was 529.99
Nest Learning Thermostat: now 269, was 329
The Pixel 7a is over 30 percent off, while the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are over 15 percent off.
Click the link here to view the sale.