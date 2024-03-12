The Nothing Phone (2a) isn’t coming to Canada

While the Nothing Phone (2) launched in Canada last year, the London-based phone maker isn’t bringing its latest handset to the great north.

MobileSyrup has confirmed with Nothing that the Phone (2a) isn’t launching in Canada and is only available in the U.S. through its Developer Program.

I don’t think Nothing is counting Canada out just yet, but its mid-range offering isn’t coming here. As someone who really liked the Nothing Phone (2), I’m hoping that the successor device, which I assume will be called the Phone (3), will launch in Canada.

Considering the Nothing Phone (2a) is on the company’s Canadian website with a button that says ‘Notify Me,’ maybe there’s a chance we’ll see the device sometime in the future, but as of right now, there’s no Nothing (2a) in Canada.

The Nothing Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. Further, it has the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. up to 12GB of RAM and dual 50-megapixel primary shooters.