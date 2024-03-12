Motorola discounts select smartphones for its St. Patrick’s Day promotion

Motorola Canada is offering solid discounts on several smartphones in anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day.

The discounts range from $50 all the way to $350 on some devices. Check out all the deals below:

Thinkphone by Motorola: $599.99 (regularly $999.99)

Moto G 5G — 2023: $249.99 (regularly $299.99)

Moto G Power 5G — 2023: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)

Motorola Edge — 2023: $499.99 (regularly $849.99)

Motorola Razr — 2023: $699.99 (regularly $999.99)

Motorola Razr+ — 2023: $949.99 (regularly $1,299.99)

Moto G Stylus 5G — 2023: $399.99 (regularly $499.99)

Motorola Edge+ — 2023: $799.99 (regularly $1,099.99)

Moto G Play — 2023: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)

Check out all the deals here.

