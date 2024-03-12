Motorola announces G and G Power 2024 launching in Canada

Motorola has announced its latest duo of budget handsets, the Moto G Power 5G and Moto G 5G.

In Canada, the Moto G Power 5G will launch on Motorola’s website on April 12th, and it will be available to select carriers in the coming months. On the other hand, the Moto G 5G will launch on Motorola’s website on May 2nd and will be at select carriers in the coming months.

The Moto G Power 5G sports a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate and a Dolby Atmos stereo sound. It’ll also feature a 5,000mAh battery, a 30W TurboPower charger, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 and 5G connectivity.

Further, it’ll have 128GB of built-in storage, a 50-megapixel primary shooter, and a rare vegan leather.

Instead, the Moto G 5G 2024 sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display with a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary shooter and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Further, it features a 5,000mAh battery and 128GB of expandable storage.