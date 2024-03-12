Meta CEO Zuckerberg once again reminds us he thinks Apple’s Vision Pro sucks

We get it; you don’t like Apple’s Vision Pro, Mark.

A few weeks ago, shortly after the Vision Pro launched, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he believes his company’s $649 Quest 3 is better than the $3,499 USD (about $4,725 CAD) Vision Pro. Now, Zuckerberg has taken to Threads (a platform his company owns) to state that, once again, the Quest 3 is the superior headset.

In the Threads post, Zuckerberg says, “I don’t think we’re saying the devices are the same. We’re saying Quest is better. If our devices weigh as much as theirs in 3-5 years, or have the motion blur theirs has, or the lack of precision inputs, etc, then that means we’ll have regressed significantly. Yes, their resolution is higher, but they paid for that with many other product tradeoffs that make their device worse in most ways. That’s not what we aspire to.”

Later on in the same Threads conversation, Meta’s CEO emphasized that the Quest 3 isn’t just a gaming device, stating that the top seven apps on the platform are social-focused.

“Actually, 3 of the top 7 Quest apps are already social apps — Horizon, VR Chat, and Rec Room. Browser and video player are top apps too. Fitness isn’t as high up there, but has a passionate community as well. So I think the narrative that these headsets are only for games is out of date. And yes, more resolution is better — but trading off ergonomics and motion blur isn’t a clear win when Quest’s resolution is also quite good,” said Zuckerberg.



While it’s unsurprising that the CEO of a company behind a product is hyping that device up on social media, there is a level of truth to what Zuckerberg says. While Apple’s Vision Pro offers undeniably impressive hardware, including a sleek design and impressive displays, it’s pricey and lacks apps built from the ground up for the platform. The Quest 3, on the other hand, offers a vibrant ecosystem of games and social apps, and, more importantly, is a fraction of the cost.

When I tried the Vision Pro several months ago, I was blown away by its display and build quality, but after getting my hands on the Quest 3, I’m slightly less impressed with Apple’s headset. The Vision Pro still features undeniably higher-end hardware, especially regarding its displays, camera passthrough and its eye-tracking/pinch interaction, but the Quest 3’s screen is almost as good in most of those categories, its app store is impressive, and more importantly, it costs $650.

Source: @zuck Via: MacRumors