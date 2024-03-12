Town of Huntsville, Ontario joins City of Hamilton with cybersecurity incident report

Huntsville’s town hall remains closed on Tuesday as it investigates a “cybersecurity incident.”

This is the second day in a row that the incident has impacted the operations of the Ontario town.

A post on the Town’s website says they discovered the incident occurred over the weekend. At this time, there’s no evidence the incident compromised any sensitive data, including personal information.

The discovery led the town to initiate a response protocol to secure its network. It says it will take “appropriate steps” if the incident compromised any sensitive information.

“The Town is committed to being as transparent as possible regarding this incident and its implications for our community,” the town said in a press release. “This type of incident takes time to investigate, and we would like to thank the community for their patience.”

This is the second cybersecurity incident to impact an Ontario municipality in recent weeks.

The City of Hamilton says it continues to deal with a ransomware attack it discovered on February 25th. In a March 12 post on the municipality’s website, the City says some of its IT systems are disabled.

“The City does not believe that people’s personal data or information has been compromised,” the post reads.

A timeline for recovery is not available at this time.

At this time, there’s no indication the two cyber incidents are connected.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Town of Huntsville, City of Hamilton