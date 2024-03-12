fbpx
Sports streaming service Fubo lowers its price to $12.50/month

Fubo regularily costs $24.99/month

Martin Oldhues
Mar 12, 20243:28 PM EDT 0 comments

Fubo, a streaming service that allows subscribers to watch sports live with or without cable, has lowered its subscription fee.

The company now offers a monthly plan starting at as low as $12.50/month, compared to its regular $24.99 price. Fubo has also reduced its quarterly plan to $70 every three months, 32 percent off its average cost.

Annual offers go for $31.67 a month, totalling approximately $370 per year. Yearly members get 20-plus channels, including Global News, NBA TV, Disney XD, YTV, and more, along with 1000 hours of Cloud DVR.

New customers can start a one-month free trial before charges apply for all plans.

Canadians can watch the Premier League, one of the most significant soccer leagues in the world, along with MLB Network, including live games, highlight reels, and more.

Monthly Subscribers get access to news feeds, such as the CBC, covering the top stories happening across the country.

Those around the Niagara region and Southern Ontario can watch the National Hockey League team, the Buffalo Sabres, and every regular season game, but restrictions apply for specific areas.

The limited-time deal lasts until May 3rd, 2024.

Image credit: FuboTV

Source: Fubo

