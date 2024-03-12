Customers are filing complaints over Public Mobile’s move to shut down legacy points program

Public Mobile is moving to a new rewards system, and customers aren’t happy about it.

In a post to the service provider’s forum, the company said it will retire the old program starting in May.

It has started shifting customers to the Public Points program, which it launched in January 2022. Public Mobile says the change will create more flexibility for how customers earn and use their points.

“As part of our commitment to continuously evolve our products and services, it’s time to retire our old rewards program and shift our focus on enhancing our points program,” the post reads.

The service provider will give customers on the older reward program “a special thank you” of bonus data for making the switch. It will send confirmation when it adds the data through text. The reward is only available to customers who joined the legacy program before January 2022.

Public Mobile said it’s informing impacted users by communicating with them through emails. Everyone should have received one by Tuesday (March 12th). Customers can’t opt out of the process.

Under the legacy program, users were able to earn bill credits through referrals, loyalty rewards, and pre-authorized payments. The new program allocates points, earned through referrals, anniversaries, and the payment of subscriptions, with 1 point equaling $1. Public Mobile says customers can redeem the points on bill credits, add-ons, and other items.

But the change hasn’t sat well with customers.

As of publication, the Public Mobile forum page announcing the new plan has received more than 1,500 replies. Several users, including one who has been with the company since 2016, say they will be switching providers.

Another user noted the change promoted them to move 11 accounts to another company. “Don’t but the hand that feeds you,” the user wrote.

Several users have said they have filed a complaint with the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS). The organization works with service providers across the country to resolve customer complaints.

