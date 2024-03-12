Mississauga, Ontario’s Square One Apple Store is moving to a bigger location

The Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario’s Square One is relocating to a different space within the mall.

The development was first uploaded on Apple’s ‘Find a Store’ page and shared by MacRumors. The existing store, which opened in 2009, will be permanently closed, and it’s currently unknown what retailer will occupy the space.

It’s not certain where the Apple Store will be in Square One, but banners in the mall suggest the new store will still be located on Level 2, but above the food court and beside Levi’s. MacRumors also says the new store will be “significantly larger” to better accommodate the heavy footfall at the mall.

Apple currently has 12 stores in Ontario.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors