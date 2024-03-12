Apple will let developers distribute apps via the web in the EU

Apple has announced more changes for developers in the European Union (EU), broadening options for app distribution and promotions. One of the more standout options is support for downloading apps directly from websites.

According to a post on the Apple Developer News page, developers in the EU will be able to distribute apps from their website later this spring. Apple notes that web distribution is “available with software update,” indicating that users who download apps from the web will be able to update them.

Apple goes on to say that it “will provide authorized developers access to APIs that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users’ apps, and more.” Of course, it’s important to note that the feature is limited to authorized developers. MacRumors explains that this means developers who meet certain criteria, like being a member of Apple’s Developer Program for at least two continuous years, having an app with over one million first installs on iOS in the EU in the prior year, and more.

Moreover, apps distributed via the web must meet Apple’s notarization requirements, like all other iOS apps, and must be installed from a web domain registered in App Store Connect.

Beyond the web distribution changes, Apple says that developers who agree to the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU have a couple of new options. First, developers can use alternative app marketplaces, such as offering a catalogue of apps from one specific developer. For example, that could mean a game publisher offering a marketplace of its own games.

The other new option relates to linking out to purchases outside the App Store. Apple says developers can choose “how to design promotions, discounts, and other deals” when linking to a transaction on an external webpage. The design templates provided by Apple for promotions are now optional.

While these new changes are a step in the right direction, there are still quite a few hurdles before developers can make use of capabilities like web distribution. Still, it’s surprising to even see web distribution as an option on iOS after Apple fought against it for years. And we’re still in the early days of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), so it’ll be interesting to see where things go from here. The new regulations have already taken a toll, with Apple previously announcing tons of App Store changes in the EU, though developers have been critical of the iPhone maker’s plans so far.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors