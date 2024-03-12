Save up to 44 percent on select Anker charging accessories

If you’re looking for a bit more power, or possibly a way to charge your devices faster, check out these deals from Anker below.
- Anker USB C Charger (GaN II 100W) for $69 (save 22%)
- Anker Nano Power Bank, 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $53 (save 30%)
- Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $39 (save 29%)
- Anker USB C Hub for $49 (save 44%)
- Anker USB C Charger, 543 (65W II) for $49 (save 17%)
- Anker 20W USB C Power Strip for $26 (save 25%)
- Anker USB C, 737 Charger GaNPrime 120W for $70 (save 22%)
- Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $22 (save 34%)
- Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe for $159 (save 16%)
- Anker USB-C Power Bank, 10K Portable Charger (PowerCore PIQ) for $29 (save 35%)
Source: Amazon
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.