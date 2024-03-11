Canada to get long-awaited Tesla Full Self-Driving subscription in the ‘coming weeks’

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription service is slated to arrive in Canada in the “coming weeks,” according to Tesla’s vice president of public policy and business development, Rohan Patel.

As shared by Patel in an X post, this comes soon after the executive shared that the company was actively exploring the expansion to Canada.

“Elon approved this Canada update and the team is working on the technical and regulatory procedures to make sure we don’t trigger any unintended provincial issues,” said Patel. “Barring any setbacks, I’d expect this in the coming weeks,” he added.

The subscription feature will allow Canadian Tesla owners to try out advanced driver assistance features while they are subscribed. For example, if you’re planning to go on a road trip, you can choose to subscribe to the service for a month, take advantage of it during the trip, and then not re-subscribe to it unless needed. This means you can use advanced driver assist features without having to buy the FSD package outright.

Currently, FSD subscriptions are exclusively available in the U.S., priced at $199 USD per month. Directly converting the currency suggests that the subscription could cost somewhere around $270 CAD. Users would be able to subscribe to it through the Tesla app or your car’s display.

Patel added that it was his mistake that it took so long for the subscription to be available north of the border. “It was a mistake and I feel stupid that I didn’t listen more closely to my own team about it. We will do better and keep improving and keep taking customer feedback seriously,” he said.

Source: @rohanspatel Via: TeslaNorth