SportChek Canada slashes price on Apple Watch Series 8 (LTE)

Save $300 on the 2022-released smartwatch

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 11, 20246:16 PM EDT 0 comments

The 2022-released Apple Watch Series 8 is currently discounted at SportChek Canada.

The Canadian retailer has the LTE version available in 41mm and 45mm sizes with the Midnight Sport Band.

It’s worth noting that the 41mm version listing says out of stock, but I was able to add it to the cart and get to the checkout screen. So, your mileage with it may vary. The 45mm version, on the other hand, is listed as in stock.

The Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced sensors for health monitoring, including a temperature-sensing function for insights into women’s health. It boasts a range of sensors, including a blood oxygen sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and an optical heart sensor.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS+LTE) 41mm Midnight with Midnight Sport Band: $358.98 (regularly $659)

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS+LTE) 45mm Midnight with Midnight Sport Band: $398.98 (regularly $699)

If you want to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 8, check out our review below:

Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Still the best smartwatch

Via: iPhone in Canada

