Shoot ‘Blue Shells’ at your friends IRL with Lego’s Mario Kart set in 2025

Lego and Nintendo have teased a Mario Kart-themed set, but unfortunately, it’s not arriving until 2025.

Announced on ‘Mario Day’ (March 10th) in a brief teaser, alongside release dates for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, very little is known about the very cool-looking Mario Kart set so far.

The video, shared through Nintendo’s official X account (formerly Twitter), features a silhouette of a kart, the rumbling of an engine and the all-to-familiar race starting noise from the Mario Kart video game series. Mario from the already-released Super Mario Lego line also briefly appears in the clip, hinting that the blocky plumber will likely be compatible with the upcoming Lego Mario Kart set.

Beyond this, though, nothing is else known about the Lego-Mario Kart crossover, including if it just features various karts or if there are also track sets, too (I’m hoping to be able to build ‘Moo Moo Meadows’ or ‘Rainbow Road’). Will the kart actually drive and be controllable? Hopefully, but that’s also still unclear. I spent hours building my own Mario Kart tracks out of Lego as a child, and I’m excited to see what this official collaboration looks like.

In other Lego and Nintendo-related news, three new Super Mario collection sets are coming: ‘King Boo’s Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle’ and my favourite, the ‘Bowser Express Train.’

Image credit: @NintendoAmerica (screenshot)

Source: @NintendoAmerica