Samsung’s latest A series smartphones focus on advanced security

Smartphones, especially mid-range devices, often come with durability risks, but it looks like Samsung’s latest mid-range devices aim to solve that issue.



Samsung has launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in India, both of which feature a 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340-pixel resolution display, with glass front and rear. One key difference between the models is that the Galaxy A55 features Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides, a known material that prevents scratches on devices from car keys, coins, and more. On the other hand, Samsung has only confirmed that the Gorilla Glass Victus+ is on the front of the Galaxy A35, indicating that the back is likely just standard glass.



The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are the first A series devices to include Samsung’s secure hardware base, the Knox Vault, allowing users to protect critical data, including passwords, patterns and more.

The tech giant is launching the devices in four colours, including ‘Awesome Lemon,’ ‘Awesome Icecube,’ ‘Awesome Navy’ and ‘Awesome Lilac.’

The smartphones feature a 5,000mAh battery and 25W charging support, taking roughly an hour to charge. Also, the A55 and A35 feature up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy A55 uses an Exynos 1480 SoC, including an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530 GPU and 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy A35’s older Exynos 1380 processor is slower and was also featured in the Galaxy A54. The smartphone also includes 8GB of RAM.

Based on leaks, the cost of the Galaxy A55 5G is around €479 (approximately $700 CAD) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB version costs €529 (approximately $780 CAD).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G price range is more affordable, as the 8GB RAM/128GB device is €379 (approximately $560 CAD), and the 8GB RAM/256GB model checks out at €449 (approximately $779 CAD).

There’s no word yet on when the device is coming to Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information. This story will be updated when we hear back.

Image Credit: GSMArena

Source: GSMArena