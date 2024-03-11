Rumoured Pixel 9 feature focuses on display ‘Adaptive Touch’

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 will reportedly feature an ‘Adaptive Touch’ mode, boosting sensitivity when needed.

Android Authority spotted the rumoured feature in the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta release. The code suggests Adaptive Touch will be automatic and adjust to your environment, screen protector and activities. It’s currently unclear what prompts a change in Adaptive Touch’s sensitivity. For example, will a rainy day affect the feature?

Google has already implemented a screen protector detector on the Pixel 8 series that increases sensitivity based on whether your phone is using a screen protector, and ‘Adaptive Touch’ could be an extension of this.

While there’s no set release date, recent rumours suggest the Pixel 9 could launch in the fall of 2024. Further evidence from Android Authority details the label number ‘P24’ is tied to the rumoured Adaptive Touch feature. In the past, Google has used numbers in its system to indicate their launch year, like P23 for the Google Pixel 8 system, which released last year.

It’s unclear if the new feature is just for the Pixel 9 series or if it will come to other Google smartphones through a future update. The Pixel 9 series will likely launch in October like in previous years and is rumoured release alongside the Pixel Fold 2.

Source: Android Authority