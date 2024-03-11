Rogers offering bundled customers $5/month savings for bringing their own device

Rogers is offering additional savings for customers bundling mobile and home services.

The Toronto-based service provider will give bring-your-own phone (BYOP) customers $5/month in savings on their mobile plan.

This will make the ‘5G Mobile 75GB’ plan $50/month and the ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan $60/month. The ‘5G Infinite Premium’ option, which includes service in the Caribbean, will be $75/month with the BYOP discount.

The savings are in addition to the reduced bundled monthly mobile plan cost, with savings ranging between $15 and $30.

The BYOP discount doesn’t apply to mobile-only customers.

Customers can save an additional $5/month if they sign up for automatic payments.

The offer is available to new and existing customers activating a new line. It’s unclear when the offer will expire.

More information is available on Rogers’ website.