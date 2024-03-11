Rogers, Fido, customers should check their accounts for bonus data offers

Rogers is offering users, including those of its flanker brand Fido, bonus data.

At the main level, Rogers is offering customers 20GB of monthly bonus data for two years, according to a post on RedFlagDeals.

It appears that Rogers is texting customers with the offer, pointing them to sign into their online accounts to access the deal.

The bonus will apply to the user’s next bill after they accept the offer.

“Loyalty has its perks,” Rogers says in a message. “Enjoy an extra 20GB of free monthly data for 24 months. Totally on us.”

The bonus data is only available for select users. Customers who did receive the offer have until April 8th to accept it. Some users are reporting they only received 10GB of bonus data.

On the other hand, Fido is offering some 50GB of monthly bonus data.

According to a separate user post on RedFlagDeals, the specifics are similar to Rogers’ offering. The bonus will start on the customer’s next bill, and the offer expires on April 8th.

“Here’s 50GB of free extra data every month – totally free with your current plan,” the message reads. It’s our way of thanking you for being such an awesome Fido customer.”

Like Rogers, Fido’s 50GB bonus doesn’t apply to all customers. Some RedFlagDeals users note they’ve only received a 10GB bonus.

Source: RedFlagDeals