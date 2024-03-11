Bell and Rogers jump on the $34/50GB bandwagon, but only in Québec

Several carriers have made a $34/month 50GB plan option available to Canadians, each varying in one detail or another.

But there was one thing in common: Canada’s national providers didn’t offer the plan to anyone, until now.

Québec residents now have access to Bell’s and Rogers’ rendition of the plan.

At Bell, the plan costs $35/month and comes with 50GB of non-shareable data. The allotted amount offers speeds up to 250Mbps, and unlimited data with speeds up to 256Kbps is available afterwards. This option is only available to new activations and requires customers to bring a device.

Over at Rogers, customers can get a $34/month 5G plan with 50GB of data. Like Bell, Rogers offers speeds up to 250Mbps, which reduces to 256Kbps when customers use the allotted high-speed data amount. This plan includes a $5/month automatic payment discount and a $11/month discount for 24 months for customers who bring their own phones. It’s only available to new activations.

Without the automatic discount, the plan is $39/month.

The rollout is an attempt to match Freedom Mobile’s long-available $34/50GB plan. However, like previous attempts, the offers from Bell and Rogers fall short.

Neither option includes Canada-U.S. access, which Freedom is offering.

It should be noted that Freedom’s price includes a $5 discount for automatic payments. Without it, the plan costs $39/month. However, given that it offers cross-border access, and is available outside of Québec, it remains to be the superior option.

At the time of publication, Telus doesn’t have a similar offer.

Québec residents can check out Rogers’ option here and Bell’s option here.