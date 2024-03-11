Apple’s AirPods Pro to reportedly feature ‘Hearing Aid Mode’ with iOS 18

Apple might be on course to make its AirPods Pro more attractive to a larger subset of people.

As shared by Mark Gurman in his Bloomberg ‘Power On’ newsletter, Apple is reportedly going to add a new hearing aid mode to the AirPods Pro with iOS 18.

Details about the feature remain unknown. However, from what we can guess, this likely wouldn’t be like ‘Transparency Mode,’ which allows sounds to pass through your AirPods. Instead, it will likely be a feature that amplifies sounds coming from near the user, similar to ‘Live Listen.’

The update would likely boost AirPods Pro sales for Apple, making them a two-in-one device. According to AppleInsider, a 2022 study suggested that the AirPods Pro’s performance is comparable to that of prescription hearing aids, although not as a complete substitute in every scenario.

We’ll likely learn more about the new feature as we get closer to the release of iOS 18. The stable iOS 18 build will be released alongside the iPhone 16 series later this fall. However, we we’ll see beta versions of the OS update at WWDC in a few months.

In his newsletter, Gurman also talked about the Apple Car, which has reportedly been cancelled, while giving us our first look at what the vehicle might have looked like. According to Gurman, the Apple Car might have resembled a blocky Canoo Lifestyle minivan.

Source: Bloomberg Via: AppleInsider