Where to stream every 2024 Oscars Best Picture nominee in Canada

After a big year for movies, the Oscars are finally upon us.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held live in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10th, hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel. A full breakdown of how to watch the show in Canada can be found here.

In the meantime, though, you might want to catch up last minute by watching some of the most prominent nominees. With that in mind, here’s where you can stream all 10 Best Picture nominees in Canada:

American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) stars as an upper-class professor who writes an outlandish satire of stereotypical “Black stories,” only for his life to completely change when it becomes a big success. The TIFF People’s Choice winner was written and directed by Cord Jefferson (The Good Place).

Stream American Fiction on Prime Video.

Anatomy of a Fall

A novelist (Sandra Hüller, Zone of the Interest) stands accused of murdering her husband in a remote chalet. The Palme d’Or winner was co-written and directed by Justine Triet (Sibyl).

Stream Anatomy of a Fall on Prime Video.

Barbie

From co-writer and director Greta Gerwig (Little Women) comes this fantasy comedy about iconic dolls Barbie and Ken as they have existential crises upon travelling to the real world. The film stars Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and London, Ontario’s Ryan Gosling (La La Land).

Stream Barbie on Crave.

The Holdovers

A strict professor (Paul Giamatti, Billions) is stuck on campus with a troubled student (newcomer Dominic Sessa) and a cafeteria manager (Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Orange is the New Black) during the Christmas holiday. The film was directed by Alexander Payne (The Descendents).

Stream The Holdovers on Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon

The latest from legendary Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese examines a string of murders in the Osage community in 1920s Oklahoma. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), Lily Gladstone (Certain Women) and Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver).

Stream Killers of the Flower Moon on Apple TV+.

Maestro

Co-written, directed by and starring Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Maestro is a dramatization of the relationship between famed American composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman).

Stream Maestro on Netflix.

Oppenheimer

Other than Barbie, no other movie captured more attention last year than Oppenheimer from The Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan. In fact, it leads the nominations (with 13) and is the favourite to win Best Picture.

The film stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as the eponymous nuclear physicist and chronicles his rise and fall over his role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Stream Oppenheimer on Prime Video.

Past Lives

From Korean-Canadian writer-director Celine Song (The Wheel of Time) comes this semi-autobiographical drama about two Korean childhood friends who reunite many years later in New York and reflect on where they’ve ended up in their lives. The film stars Greta Lee (Russian Doll), Teo Yoo (Leto) and John Magaro (Orange is the New Black).

Stream Past Lives on Prime Video.

Poor Things

A young woman (La La Land‘s Emma Stone) in Victorian London, leading her to embark on a globe-trotting journey of self-discovery. The film was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) and co-stars Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

Stream Poor Things on Disney+.

The Zone of Interest

A Nazi commander (Christian Friedel, Babylon Berlin) and his wife (Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall) attempt to build a dream life for their family next to Auschwitz.

The film was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer (Under the Skin).

Notably, The Zone of Interest is the only film not available on a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. This means you can only buy the movie through premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Apple TV and Google Play.

The full list of this year’s Oscar nominees can be found here. Which movie(s) are you rooting for to take home hardware? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Warner Bros./Universal