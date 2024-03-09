How to watch UFC 299 in Canada: O’Malley vs Vera 2

UFC 299 is packed with star fighters, and headlining the event is the rematch between Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera.

The last time the two went up against each other was in 2020, and Vera was victorious. This time, however, the stakes are much higher as O’Malley’s Bantamweight title is on the line.

UFC 299 takes place Saturday, March 9th, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Early Prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Prelims start at roughly 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main event will start at roughly 10pm ET/7pm PT, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights.

If you are in Canada, here are some options for you to catch all the action from UFC 299:

Schedule

Early Prelims

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Michel Pereira vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Main Event

Sean O’Malley (c) vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

How to watch

Like always, UFC 299’s early prelims will be available to stream via the UFC Fight Pass, while Prelims can be viewed on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The UFC 299 main card is strictly PPV (pay-per-view), and it will be available to stream on Sportsnet+, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, and via several Canadian cable providers.

Fight Pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to early prelim fights, preliminary card fights, and exclusive main cards for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.

UFC Fight Pass monthly subscription costs $9.99, while its annual subscription costs $95.99. Fight Pass is available on the web, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and more. Find all supported devices here.

The event PPV costs $64.99, and it can be purchased directly without subscribing to UFC’s Fight Pass. Simply head to the UFC website, create a free account and order just the PPV. Purchase of the PPV includes viewing for 24 hours from the event start time.

Another solid streaming option is Sportsnet+. Head to Sportsnetplus.ca and create a free account. Head to the UFC 299 PPV here, and you can purchase it for $64.99.

Several Canadian cable providers are also offering the UFC 299 PPV. Follow the links below for information on how to order:

Image credit: UFC