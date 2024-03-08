X opens up long-form ‘Articles’ feature for Premium+ and Verified Orgs

Back in July of 2023, X owner Elon Musk announced that the platform is working on a new feature that would let users publish “very long, complex articles with mixed media.”

That time is here now.

“Today, we are excited to announce Articles, a new way to write and share long-form content with your followers on X,” wrote X in an Article.

As of launch, the feature will only be available to Premium+ subscribers and Verified Organizations, and it is unclear if the feature will trickle down to other users in the future.

To write an article, visit the ‘Articles’ tab in the side navigation bar and click on ‘Write.’ Type to your heart’s content and click on Publish. The article will “then be live on your profile on the Articles tab.” It will also appear on your followers’ timelines like regular posts.

Users have the option to customize their articles with a variety of formatting options, including bold, italic, strikethrough, bullet points and numbered lists. Users would also be able to add images and videos to their articles.

A Premium+ membership costs $210/year or $20/month, while Verified Organizations pay $2,800/year or $280/month for a basic membership and $10,000/year or $1,000 per month for a ‘Full Access’ membership.

You can learn more about Articles here.

Image credit: @Write

Source: @Write